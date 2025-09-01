Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Claims Lives of Two Farmers

In a tragic incident on Monday, two farmers lost their lives after being struck by lightning while tending to their cattle in Niyamatpur Reta village, Bahraich district. The deceased individuals were identified as Ramsoorat Yadav, aged 48, and Peshkar Yadav, aged 45.

The sudden strike of lightning claimed their lives instantly, according to local police reports. Following the incident, authorities promptly arrived at the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations. Kaiserganj's sub-divisional magistrate, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, has since pledged support to the grieving families.

Efforts are underway to extend financial assistance to the families affected by this unforeseen tragedy. The local community remains in shock as they mourn the untimely demise of these two farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)