Fiery Dispute: Woman Sets Husband Ablaze in Jharkhand

A shocking incident in Jharkhand's Simdega district has left a man critically injured after his wife allegedly set him on fire. The dispute occurred in Girda village's dense forests, leading to the husband's urgent hospitalization. Authorities confirm the woman admitted her actions, with official charges pending.

This case unfolds amid another disturbing event in Jamshedpur, where a tribal woman is accused of murdering her husband. Police reports detail her alleged collaboration with a boyfriend, who remains at large following the husband's death.

Investigations continue in both cases, with law enforcement seeking justice and community awareness as they address these violent domestic altercations.

(With inputs from agencies.)