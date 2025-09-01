Left Menu

Fiery Dispute: Woman Sets Husband Ablaze in Jharkhand

A woman in Jharkhand allegedly set her husband on fire following an argument, police report. The incident, which occurred in Simdega district's Girda village, left the husband critically injured. In another case, a tribal woman in Jamshedpur was detained for allegedly killing her husband with her boyfriend's aid.

  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Jharkhand's Simdega district has left a man critically injured after his wife allegedly set him on fire. The dispute occurred in Girda village's dense forests, leading to the husband's urgent hospitalization. Authorities confirm the woman admitted her actions, with official charges pending.

This case unfolds amid another disturbing event in Jamshedpur, where a tribal woman is accused of murdering her husband. Police reports detail her alleged collaboration with a boyfriend, who remains at large following the husband's death.

Investigations continue in both cases, with law enforcement seeking justice and community awareness as they address these violent domestic altercations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

