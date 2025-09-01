Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Refunds for Cancelled Job Applicants and New Developments in Education and Transport

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that application fees for a cancelled junior office assistant post will be refunded. 15,203 applicants will soon receive refunds. Liquor vends are facing auction issues, and new developments include Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and additions to the HRTC fleet with new e-buses.

In a recent assembly session, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured the Himachal Pradesh Assembly that application fees for a junior office assistant post, which was subsequently cancelled, will be refunded to 15,203 applicants. The positions, under post code 965, were halted for administrative reasons, but will be re-advertised once departmental information is gathered.

The Karamchari Chayan Aayog has set a uniform application fee of Rs 800 for most candidates and Rs 120 for those in reserved categories. While the recruitment process faces its challenges, the liquor auctioning process has also hit snags, with 88 vends lacking bidders. Despite this, the government has accrued Rs 857.91 crore, though Rs 98.43 crore is still outstanding from these auctions.

Moreover, Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced plans for Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools across 21 constituencies in eight districts, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri reported that 677 buses, including 327 e-buses, are being incorporated into the Himachal Roads Transport Corporation fleet this financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

