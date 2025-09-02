Cryptocurrency Fraud Uncovered in Jammu: Three Charged

In a significant development in Jammu city, authorities have charged three individuals in connection with a cryptocurrency investment fraud, officials confirmed on Monday.

The accused reportedly misled victims by promising lucrative returns on crypto investments, prompting a rigorous investigation after a complaint from Riaz Ahmed Zargar, who claimed a loss of Rs 6.3 lakh for his family.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence unearthed substantial evidence, leading to charges under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code. Inspector Jaleel Kitchloo spearheaded the investigation, and a challan has been submitted to a competent court for further judicial proceedings.

