Cryptocurrency Fraud Uncovered in Jammu: Three Charged

Three individuals in Jammu city have been charged in a cryptocurrency investment fraud case, accused of deceiving victims with promises of high returns. The investigation, prompted by Riaz Ahmed Zargar's complaint, led to substantial evidence and legal proceedings against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 00:27 IST
Cryptocurrency Fraud Uncovered in Jammu: Three Charged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Jammu city, authorities have charged three individuals in connection with a cryptocurrency investment fraud, officials confirmed on Monday.

The accused reportedly misled victims by promising lucrative returns on crypto investments, prompting a rigorous investigation after a complaint from Riaz Ahmed Zargar, who claimed a loss of Rs 6.3 lakh for his family.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence unearthed substantial evidence, leading to charges under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code. Inspector Jaleel Kitchloo spearheaded the investigation, and a challan has been submitted to a competent court for further judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

