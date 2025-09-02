U.S. Treasury Faces Legal Challenges on Tariffs Amid Fentanyl Crisis
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is confident the Supreme Court will uphold Trump's tariffs under a 1977 emergency law, addressing trade imbalances and halting fentanyl imports. A divided appeals court deemed most tariffs illegal, prompting a government appeal. Bessent suggests alternative tariff strategies, highlighting the fentanyl crisis.
In a recent statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will support President Trump's imposition of tariffs under a 1977 law. These tariffs, aimed at addressing trade imbalances and the inflow of fentanyl, faced a setback after a U.S. appeals court's ruling deemed them mostly illegal.
Bessent is preparing a legal brief for the solicitor general, emphasizing the urgency of these economic issues. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision has allowed time until October 14 for the Trump administration to appeal.
Bessent highlighted the potential use of other legal authorities like the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act to impose tariffs if needed. He underscored the fentanyl crisis as a national emergency, positioning it as a legitimate reason for enacting such measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions Heighten as Trump Targets India’s Tariffs
Stalled Talks: South Korea-U.S. Negotiations Grapple with Tariffs and Defense
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.
Diplomacy Over Tariffs: Europe Chooses Restraint
Stalled Summit: Navigating Tariffs and Tensions in U.S.-South Korea Talks