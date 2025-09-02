Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Faces Legal Challenges on Tariffs Amid Fentanyl Crisis

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is confident the Supreme Court will uphold Trump's tariffs under a 1977 emergency law, addressing trade imbalances and halting fentanyl imports. A divided appeals court deemed most tariffs illegal, prompting a government appeal. Bessent suggests alternative tariff strategies, highlighting the fentanyl crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 01:37 IST
U.S. Treasury Faces Legal Challenges on Tariffs Amid Fentanyl Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will support President Trump's imposition of tariffs under a 1977 law. These tariffs, aimed at addressing trade imbalances and the inflow of fentanyl, faced a setback after a U.S. appeals court's ruling deemed them mostly illegal.

Bessent is preparing a legal brief for the solicitor general, emphasizing the urgency of these economic issues. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision has allowed time until October 14 for the Trump administration to appeal.

Bessent highlighted the potential use of other legal authorities like the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act to impose tariffs if needed. He underscored the fentanyl crisis as a national emergency, positioning it as a legitimate reason for enacting such measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nestlé CEO Ousted Amid Code of Conduct Breach

Nestlé CEO Ousted Amid Code of Conduct Breach

 United States
2
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Discovers Mysterious Uranium Traces in Syria

 Global
3
Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles

Colombia's Tax Reform: A Major Fiscal Overhaul Faces Congressional Hurdles

 Global
4
Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

Giuliani to Receive Medal of Freedom Amid Controversy and Injury

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025