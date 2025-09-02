Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Voyage to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to China by special train to attend the celebration of Japan's formal surrender in World War II. His visit marks another diplomatic engagement with China, highlighting the ongoing relationship between the two nations. Kim's special train journey signifies historical significance.

On Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into China via his special train to take part in ceremonies marking Japan's formal surrender in World War II, according to North Korean state media.

Leaving Pyongyang on Monday, Kim's journey to China was confirmed by a report in the Rodong Sinmun, indicating his anticipated arrival in Beijing on Tuesday morning.

The visit, reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency, underscores Kim's diplomatic ties with China as he attends their military parade. Accompanied by officials like Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Kim's journey is a continuation of his foreign travel using the same bulletproof train utilized in previous visits to China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

