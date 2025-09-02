Mumbai Police Issue Notice Amid Maratha Quota Protest
Mumbai Police have issued a notice to activist Manoj Jarange and his team to vacate Azad Maidan where they are protesting for the Maratha quota. The protest has reportedly paralyzed the city, leading to the high court's intervention. The demands include the inclusion of Marathas under the OBC category.
On Tuesday, Mumbai Police issued a formal notice to activist Manoj Jarange and his team, instructing them to evacuate Azad Maidan. The team has been conducting an indefinite hunger strike demanding Maratha quota inclusion.
The protest, led by Jarange, has disrupted city life, with the Bombay High Court stating that it has paralyzed Mumbai due to non-compliance with pre-agitation conditions. These guidelines were originally laid down to facilitate peaceful demonstrations while maintaining public order.
The high court has given Jarange and his supporters a deadline to clear all streets by Tuesday noon, aiming to restore normalcy in the city. Their primary demand is the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backward Classes category to avail reservation benefits.
