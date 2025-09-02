Left Menu

Governor Kataria Addresses Flood Crisis in Punjab

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviewed the flood situation in Ferozepur, emphasizing relief efforts for affected families. Visits to other impacted districts are planned, as 12 districts in Punjab suffer from flooding due to heavy rains in neighboring regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:40 IST
Governor Kataria Addresses Flood Crisis in Punjab
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria convened a meeting with Ferozepur district officials to assess the ongoing flood crisis, officials reported Tuesday.

The Governor, starting his tour from Ferozepur, addressed relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families, urging swift assistance and improved coordination across impacted areas.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh were present. Kataria's itinerary includes visits to Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot, followed by Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib. Intense rainfall has caused major flooding from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, affecting 12 districts in Punjab, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar.

TRENDING

1
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India
2
Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Taliban government spokesperson, reports AP.

Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 900, with 3,000 injured, says Tal...

 Global
3
Rodent Attack on Newborns Sparks Outrage and Investigation

Rodent Attack on Newborns Sparks Outrage and Investigation

 India
4
Celebrating a Visionary: Pawan Kalyan's Impact on Andhra Politics

Celebrating a Visionary: Pawan Kalyan's Impact on Andhra Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025