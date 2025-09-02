Governor Kataria Addresses Flood Crisis in Punjab
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria reviewed the flood situation in Ferozepur, emphasizing relief efforts for affected families. Visits to other impacted districts are planned, as 12 districts in Punjab suffer from flooding due to heavy rains in neighboring regions.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria convened a meeting with Ferozepur district officials to assess the ongoing flood crisis, officials reported Tuesday.
The Governor, starting his tour from Ferozepur, addressed relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families, urging swift assistance and improved coordination across impacted areas.
Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh were present. Kataria's itinerary includes visits to Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot, followed by Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib. Intense rainfall has caused major flooding from the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, affecting 12 districts in Punjab, including Gurdaspur and Amritsar.
