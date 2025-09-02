Second Ashburton Bridge Moves Closer as Key Agreement Signed

The long-anticipated second Ashburton Bridge is one step nearer to reality following the signing of a pivotal agreement between the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and Fletchers Construction. The announcement was made by Minister for the South Island and Associate Transport Minister James Meager, who confirmed that the partnership would allow detailed design work to progress, paving the way for construction to begin in 2026.

Major Milestone for a Long-Delayed Project

For decades, locals, freight operators, and regional leaders have advocated for a second bridge to ease congestion on the existing Ashburton River crossing. Currently, approximately 24,000 vehicles use the State Highway 1 bridge every day, creating regular bottlenecks and concerns about resilience in the event of natural disasters or closures.

“The signing of this agreement marks tangible progress toward a key National Party commitment—to begin construction of the second Ashburton Bridge within our first term,” Mr Meager said. “This project has been on the wish list for a long time, and we are determined to deliver it.”

Strengthening Connectivity and Resilience

The new bridge will provide an essential connection between Tinwald and Ashburton, ensuring smoother travel along State Highway 1. It is also designed to future-proof the South Island’s transport network, creating a more reliable north-south corridor, particularly in emergencies such as flooding or earthquakes that could isolate communities.

The additional crossing will ease pressure on the existing bridge, reducing travel delays and improving freight efficiency. For businesses moving goods between Canterbury and Otago, the second crossing is seen as critical infrastructure for economic growth.

Funding, Approvals, and Preparatory Work

Progress toward construction accelerated after Crown delivery funding was secured in December 2024. By April 2025, NZTA had approved the business case and signed a partnership agreement with Ashburton District Council, formalizing local government involvement.

Geotechnical investigations have already been completed, with borehole samples from the Ashburton River area undergoing analysis. These studies will help engineers better understand soil and ground conditions to ensure a resilient foundation for the bridge.

Meanwhile, work is also underway to finalize statutory approvals, acquire necessary properties, and streamline procurement processes.

Partnership with Fletchers and AECOM

Fletchers Construction, supported by global engineering consultancy AECOM, has been tasked with refining the bridge’s design. The partnership will focus on efficiency, innovative building methods, and maximizing opportunities for local contractors and suppliers.

The design phase will also address potential construction challenges, ensuring that the final plans are both cost-effective and resilient to environmental pressures.

“A Design and Construction contract is expected to be signed by the end of this year,” Mr Meager noted. “Once negotiations conclude, we’ll be able to share more about the exact timeline for breaking ground.”

Looking Ahead

If progress continues on schedule, construction of the second Ashburton Bridge could begin in 2026, marking the start of one of the South Island’s most significant transport projects in recent years. The new crossing is expected not only to ease traffic congestion but also to support regional growth, improve safety, and provide long-term resilience for communities across Canterbury and beyond.