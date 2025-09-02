Maharashtra's Reservation Debate: Striking a Balance

In Maharashtra, the state government is tasked with balancing a delicate issue of reservation demands. Minister Pankaja Munde has stressed preserving the reservation benefits of existing communities as the Maratha community seeks inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) through a 10 percent quota.

Activist Manoj Jarange is at the forefront of this demand, leading an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, urging the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC, to secure government job and education benefits. However, this move faces resistance from current OBC leaders.

Munde has highlighted the importance of not issuing OBC certificates illegally and reiterated the duty of the state to support social and economic progress for backward sections. Amidst this, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal warns of protests if OBC reservations are altered to accommodate the Marathas.

