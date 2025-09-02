Left Menu

Maharashtra's Reservation Debate: Striking a Balance

Maharashtra's government faces a challenge as it seeks to address the Maratha community's demand for reservation under OBC without disturbing existing benefits for other communities. Minister Pankaja Munde emphasizes maintaining current quotas, while activists like Manoj Jarange push for Marathas' inclusion, leading to potential tensions among OBC leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, the state government is tasked with balancing a delicate issue of reservation demands. Minister Pankaja Munde has stressed preserving the reservation benefits of existing communities as the Maratha community seeks inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) through a 10 percent quota.

Activist Manoj Jarange is at the forefront of this demand, leading an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, urging the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC, to secure government job and education benefits. However, this move faces resistance from current OBC leaders.

Munde has highlighted the importance of not issuing OBC certificates illegally and reiterated the duty of the state to support social and economic progress for backward sections. Amidst this, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal warns of protests if OBC reservations are altered to accommodate the Marathas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

