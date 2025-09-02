Maharashtra's Reservation Debate: Striking a Balance
Maharashtra's government faces a challenge as it seeks to address the Maratha community's demand for reservation under OBC without disturbing existing benefits for other communities. Minister Pankaja Munde emphasizes maintaining current quotas, while activists like Manoj Jarange push for Marathas' inclusion, leading to potential tensions among OBC leaders.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra, the state government is tasked with balancing a delicate issue of reservation demands. Minister Pankaja Munde has stressed preserving the reservation benefits of existing communities as the Maratha community seeks inclusion under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) through a 10 percent quota.
Activist Manoj Jarange is at the forefront of this demand, leading an indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, urging the recognition of Marathas as Kunbis, an agrarian caste within the OBC, to secure government job and education benefits. However, this move faces resistance from current OBC leaders.
Munde has highlighted the importance of not issuing OBC certificates illegally and reiterated the duty of the state to support social and economic progress for backward sections. Amidst this, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal warns of protests if OBC reservations are altered to accommodate the Marathas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- reservation
- Maratha
- quota
- Pankaja Munde
- OBC
- Manoj Jarange
- Kunbis
- protests
- Chhagan Bhujbal
ALSO READ
Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange and his supporters violated law and must vacate Azad Maidan immediately.
Maratha stir: Manoj Jarange apologises to Bombay HC for misbehaviour by few supporters on city streets and trouble caused to common man.
Maratha Quota Stir Intensifies as Activist Manoj Jarange Stands Firm
Manoj Jarange's Resilient Stand for Maratha Quota
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue