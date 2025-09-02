Actress Pavithra Gowda's Bail Rejected Again in Renukaswamy Murder Case

In a recent legal development, the session's court has denied bail to Pavithra Gowda, the main accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The actress's legal team tirelessly argued for her release, but the court remained unconvinced and rejected her plea on Tuesday.

Gowda's bail had previously been revoked by the Supreme Court, prompting her to reapply. However, despite the efforts of her attorney, Advocate Balan, the 64th Sessions Court, under Judge I P Naik, delivered a verdict against her favor, further prolonging her incarceration.

The decision follows Pavithra's brief period of freedom, during which she resumed personal and business activities. However, pressure from the police and the circumstances surrounding Renukaswamy's murder led to her arrest in mid-August. The case, involving a high-profile actor and allegations of obscene messages causing the crime, remains under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)