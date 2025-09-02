Security Forces Intensify Operations in Poonch District

Security forces intensified their operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday by launching a comprehensive cordon and search mission across multiple villages, as reported by officials.

The operation was a concerted effort involving the special operations group (SOG) of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that focused on areas such as Soyian Katha, Banjola forest, and other identified locations following intelligence reports of suspected activity.

Officials noted that no arrests were made despite thorough searches, which also included assistance from Rashtriya Rifles. Additionally, the Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Balakot area.

(With inputs from agencies.)