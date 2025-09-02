Security Forces Intensify Operations in Poonch District
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district initiated a coordinated search operation in several villages. The local police and CRPF's special operations group and Rashtriya Rifles carried out searches. An infiltration attempt by terrorists was also foiled. No arrests were reported from these operations.
Security forces intensified their operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday by launching a comprehensive cordon and search mission across multiple villages, as reported by officials.
The operation was a concerted effort involving the special operations group (SOG) of local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that focused on areas such as Soyian Katha, Banjola forest, and other identified locations following intelligence reports of suspected activity.
Officials noted that no arrests were made despite thorough searches, which also included assistance from Rashtriya Rifles. Additionally, the Army successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists in the Balakot area.
