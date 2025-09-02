High Court Denies Bail to Activists in 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and seven others involved in a UAPA case concerning the February 2020 riots. The bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur upheld the trial court's decision against granting bail to the accused.

The court noted the prosecution's argument that the riots were not spontaneous but a meticulously planned conspiracy aimed at discrediting India. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that the long incarceration of the accused did not justify bail, as it involved actions against the nation.

The defense argued for Khalid and Imam, suggesting the lack of direct involvement with the planning. The accused have been in custody since 2020, with the case continuing to draw significant public and legal attention. A detailed court order is awaited.