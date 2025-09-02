Left Menu

Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

The Bombay High Court's order to vacate Azad Maidan has led Mumbai police to clear protesters' vehicles. Despite police requests, protesters resisted, claiming the vehicles contained essentials. Heated exchanges ensued, prompting additional riot police deployment. Officials assured alternative arrangements to pacify the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:16 IST
The Bombay High Court's directive for Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange and supporters to vacate Azad Maidan prompted rapid action from Mumbai police on Tuesday. Law enforcement began clearing vehicles parked by protesters near the site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Mundhe spearheaded the operation, personally requesting vehicle owners to cooperate. Despite the polite requests, resistance was met as protesters insisted their vehicles contained essential supplies like food and water.

Tempers flared as tensions rose, necessitating additional riot police presence to manage conflict. The police, however, reassured the protesters, offering alternative parking solutions and plans to relocate some vehicles to Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

