Left Menu

Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns of Severe Measures Against Protesters

Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, announced decisive and maximal punishment for demonstrators. This statement, broadcast by Iranian state media, indicates a harsh forthcoming reaction to protests. The Iranian government has responded by cutting off internet service and international phone communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:40 IST
Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns of Severe Measures Against Protesters
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, announced Friday that protestors could expect decisive and maximal punishment, with no legal leniency, according to Iranian state television.

This announcement suggests an imminent and stringent crackdown on demonstrators expressing their dissent within the country.

In tandem with this statement, the Iranian government has already acted by shutting down internet access and blocking international phone calls, further tightening its grip on communication channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

Meg Lanning Leads UP Warriorz for a Fresh Start in WPL

 India
2
Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

Ugandan Election: Democracy Under Siege?

 Uganda
3
Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised by Fadnavis

Revolutionary Change in Vasai-Virar: Development and Accountability Promised...

 India
4
Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

Haryana Chief Secretary's Swift Recovery Post-Heart Surgery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

LEO satellites could transform internet access across Sub-Saharan Africa

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026