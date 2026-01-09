Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns of Severe Measures Against Protesters
Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, announced decisive and maximal punishment for demonstrators. This statement, broadcast by Iranian state media, indicates a harsh forthcoming reaction to protests. The Iranian government has responded by cutting off internet service and international phone communication.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, announced Friday that protestors could expect decisive and maximal punishment, with no legal leniency, according to Iranian state television.
This announcement suggests an imminent and stringent crackdown on demonstrators expressing their dissent within the country.
In tandem with this statement, the Iranian government has already acted by shutting down internet access and blocking international phone calls, further tightening its grip on communication channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Criticizes Iran's Crackdown on Protests
Tensions Boil: Immigration Crackdowns, Missile Threats, and Political Turmoil
Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.
Major Crackdown on Black Axe: 34 Arrested in Spain
Crackdown on Cross-Border Narco-Arms Syndicate Intensifies in Jammu