Iran's Judiciary Chief Warns of Severe Measures Against Protesters

Iran's judiciary chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, announced Friday that protestors could expect decisive and maximal punishment, with no legal leniency, according to Iranian state television.

This announcement suggests an imminent and stringent crackdown on demonstrators expressing their dissent within the country.

In tandem with this statement, the Iranian government has already acted by shutting down internet access and blocking international phone calls, further tightening its grip on communication channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)