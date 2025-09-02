Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane awarded Rs 33.77 lakh to the family of a carpenter killed in a 2019 collision with an MSRTC bus. The tribunal found no contributory negligence on the victim's part. MSRTC is directed to deposit the sum with interest within a month.
In a landmark decision, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 33.77 lakh to the family of Kanayyalal Shamlal Pal, a carpenter, following his untimely death in a tragic road accident in 2019 involving a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.
The tribunal, represented by member R V Mohite, ruled that the MSRTC failed to prove any contributory negligence by the deceased, rather attributing fault to the bus driver. The accident occurred on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, where Pal was hit by a speeding bus, leading to his immediate death.
Despite the MSRTC's defense claiming the victim's reckless driving, evidence like FIRs and witness testimonies supported the deceased's family, leading to the tribunal's ruling. The compensation, including 9% annual interest, must be deposited within a month, with specific allocations for the family members' future financial security.