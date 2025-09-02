Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive

The Israeli military prepares for a renewed offensive in Gaza City with the mobilization of 40,000 reservists. Tensions between Prime Minister Netanyahu and military chief Eyal Zamir are high due to concerns about endangering hostages and strategizing for victory. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:22 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Reservists Mobilize for Renewed Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, tens of thousands of Israeli reservists began reporting for duty as the nation readies for an intensified offensive in Gaza City. This mobilization aligns with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to expedite the campaign, despite cautionary advice from senior military officials.

The Israeli security cabinet, led by Netanyahu, recently authorized a strategic expansion in Gaza, intending to capture the city where intense combat with Hamas has previously occurred. Despite holding about 75% of Gaza, internal disagreements persist, particularly concerning the implications for hostage safety and military readiness.

The conflict, ongoing since an October assault by Hamas, has resulted in widespread casualties, including Palestinian civilians. Calls for a ceasefire have stagnated, exacerbating tensions. The humanitarian toll in Gaza, highlighted by malnutrition and deaths, continues to escalate amid continued Israeli military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global
2
CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

 India
3
Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts TDP for Farmer Neglect, Black Market Exploitation

 India
4
Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

Mass Food Poisoning Strikes Indonesia's School Meal Program

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025