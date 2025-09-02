Race Against Time: Afghanistan's Earthquake Crisis

A major earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has left more than 1,400 dead and over 3,000 injured, prompting a frantic rescue operation in these mountainous regions. The 6.0 magnitude quake flattened villages constructed largely of mud bricks, leading to significant structural failures and trapping residents under rubble.

The Taliban government, recognized only by Russia, has issued an urgent plea for international assistance to address the catastrophic damage. Despite the humanitarian crisis, global aid efforts remain strained due to various competing priorities and reduced budgets in donor nations.

Compounding the situation, the Taliban's restrictive policies, particularly concerning Afghan women and girls, have fueled opposition, further limiting support. With closed health facilities and dwindling aid, timely medical care is crucial to saving lives in the aftermath of this disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)