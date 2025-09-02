Left Menu

Sudan's Mountain Tragedy: Plea for International Aid

A devastating landslide in Tarseen, Sudan, killed at least 1,000 people. The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army urges international aid to recover bodies and provide emergency relief to those affected by torrential rains. Fear grips nearby villagers as they face ongoing rainfall and a cholera outbreak amid Sudan's civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A desperate plea for international aid echoed from western Sudan on Tuesday after a deadly landslide claimed over 1,000 lives in the village of Tarseen. The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, controlling a portion of Jebel Marra, urged the UN and aid agencies to assist in recovering bodies and rescuing trapped residents.

The landslide wiped out Tarseen, renowned for its citrus orchards, leaving only one survivor. Residents from neighboring villages fear similar devastation as relentless rains persist. The SLM/A emphasized the urgent need for evacuation and shelter plans, while seeking help amid Sudan's larger civil conflict.

Sudan's two-year civil war has wrought widespread suffering, with hunger crises and mass displacements due to annual flooding. As the army and RSF vie for control, a newly-installed RSF government is coordinating efforts with SLM/A for aid delivery, amid a cholera outbreak in Tawila.

(With inputs from agencies.)

