Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions

Burkina Faso's transitional parliament has enacted a law that criminalizes practices deemed to support LGBTQ activities. The new legislation introduces fines, prison terms, and sanctions for those convicted. The country's justice minister announced these measures as part of wider reforms in the Persons and Family Code.

In the wake of a 2022 coup, the military government has shown decreasing tolerance for dissent while grappling with intensified Islamist militant violence. This latest legislation passed unanimously in the 71-member, unelected transitional parliament and awaits ratification by military leader Ibrahim Traore.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala, speaking on state television, disclosed the sanctions include a prison sentence of two to five years and possible deportation for non-citizens. Advocates are expected to challenge the move, highlighting its restrictions on LGBTQ rights amid ongoing regional debates.

