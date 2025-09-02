Left Menu

Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions

Burkina Faso's transitional parliament has passed a law criminalizing LGBTQ practices, introducing fines and prison terms. The legislation, part of broader nationality and family law reforms, reflects growing intolerance under military rule. It awaits the signature of the junta leader amidst advocacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:42 IST
Burkina Faso Passes Anti-LGBTQ Legislation Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Burkina Faso's transitional parliament has enacted a law that criminalizes practices deemed to support LGBTQ activities. The new legislation introduces fines, prison terms, and sanctions for those convicted. The country's justice minister announced these measures as part of wider reforms in the Persons and Family Code.

In the wake of a 2022 coup, the military government has shown decreasing tolerance for dissent while grappling with intensified Islamist militant violence. This latest legislation passed unanimously in the 71-member, unelected transitional parliament and awaits ratification by military leader Ibrahim Traore.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala, speaking on state television, disclosed the sanctions include a prison sentence of two to five years and possible deportation for non-citizens. Advocates are expected to challenge the move, highlighting its restrictions on LGBTQ rights amid ongoing regional debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike

Urgent Financial Relief for Textile Exports Amid US Tariff Hike

 India
2
India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost

India Accelerates in Semiconductor Race with Strategic Logistics Boost

 India
3
Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests

Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests

 India
4
India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

India Extends Export Obligations: A Boon for Chemical Sector Amid US Tariffs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025