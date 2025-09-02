CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against Deepak Lamba, a former deputy general manager at the Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur, on accusations of favoring a private firm in tender allocations, officials reported.

Alongside Lamba, the CBI has booked Automation Engineering and Industrial Services, Nagpur, and its proprietor, Mohit Tholia. The agency conducted searches at four residential locations linked to the accused.

Allegations claim Lamba manipulated tender terms to benefit his firm, using falsified documents. He and the private firm engaged in suspect financial transactions through multiple bank accounts, according to a CBI statement.

