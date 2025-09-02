Left Menu

CBI Books Former OFAJ Deputy GM in Tender Favouritism Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated a case against former OFAJ deputy GM, Deepak Lamba, and the private firm Automation Engineering and Industrial Services for alleged tender manipulation. Key accusations include misuse of authority to favor the firm and irregular financial transactions between involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against Deepak Lamba, a former deputy general manager at the Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, Nagpur, on accusations of favoring a private firm in tender allocations, officials reported.

Alongside Lamba, the CBI has booked Automation Engineering and Industrial Services, Nagpur, and its proprietor, Mohit Tholia. The agency conducted searches at four residential locations linked to the accused.

Allegations claim Lamba manipulated tender terms to benefit his firm, using falsified documents. He and the private firm engaged in suspect financial transactions through multiple bank accounts, according to a CBI statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

