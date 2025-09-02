Erdogan Urges U.S. to Rethink Visa Revocation for Palestinian Officials
Turkish President Erdogan calls on the U.S. to reverse its decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials attending the UN General Assembly. Erdogan criticizes the move as contrary to UN principles, while Turkey advocates for Palestinian state recognition and suggests Israel's suspension from international organizations.
In a bold statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged the United States to reconsider its recent decision revoking the visas of Palestinian officials. This decision bars them from participating in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, fueling controversy on the international stage.
The move comes amidst escalating tensions, as several U.S. allies prepare to recognize Palestine as a state. Erdogan labeled the U.S. actions as contradictory to the core purpose of the United Nations, asserting that the General Assembly serves as a vital platform for global discourse and resolution.
Turkey, a NATO member, has voiced strong opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza, accusing Israel of genocide. It has taken significant measures, halting trade and advocating for Israel's suspension from international bodies such as the UN, in a coordinated effort with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to bolster Palestinian state recognition.
