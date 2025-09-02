Left Menu

Erdogan Urges U.S. to Rethink Visa Revocation for Palestinian Officials

Turkish President Erdogan calls on the U.S. to reverse its decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials attending the UN General Assembly. Erdogan criticizes the move as contrary to UN principles, while Turkey advocates for Palestinian state recognition and suggests Israel's suspension from international organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:30 IST
Erdogan Urges U.S. to Rethink Visa Revocation for Palestinian Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged the United States to reconsider its recent decision revoking the visas of Palestinian officials. This decision bars them from participating in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, fueling controversy on the international stage.

The move comes amidst escalating tensions, as several U.S. allies prepare to recognize Palestine as a state. Erdogan labeled the U.S. actions as contradictory to the core purpose of the United Nations, asserting that the General Assembly serves as a vital platform for global discourse and resolution.

Turkey, a NATO member, has voiced strong opposition to Israel's actions in Gaza, accusing Israel of genocide. It has taken significant measures, halting trade and advocating for Israel's suspension from international bodies such as the UN, in a coordinated effort with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to bolster Palestinian state recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

Swift Police Action Rescues Missing Teen

 India
2
AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

AI Revolution in Drug Testing: Cutting Costs and Timelines

 Global
3
NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

NATO Ramps Up Measures Against Russian Jamming Threats

 Luxembourg
4
Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

Supreme Court Questions High Court's Decision on Pansare Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025