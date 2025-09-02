Madani Calls for Fair Eviction Process and Rehabilitation in Assam
Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind president Mahmood A Madani has urged the Assam government to follow Supreme Court rules on evictions, ensuring rehabilitation for all bona fide citizens affected. He criticized current eviction practices and stressed the importance of maintaining communal harmony and upholding the identity of indigenous Assamese people.
In a recent press conference, Jamiat-Ulama-I-Hind president Mahmood A Madani demanded that eviction drives by the Assam government adhere to Supreme Court mandates. Madani highlighted the need for the rehabilitation of all legitimately affected citizens while criticizing the current eviction practices as disregarding set guidelines.
Addressing the potential misuse of power by dividing communities along religious lines, Madani emphasized the importance of treating all individuals fairly. He called for action if foreigners were hiding among evictees, while also condemning the government's failure to deport them. Madani underscored the duty to protect the cultural identity of Assam's indigenous people amid ongoing demographic changes.
Reacting to the Jamiat's call for the removal of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madani reinforced the organization's stance on fair treatment. He also responded to Sarma's threats of deportation to Bangladesh with a reminder of his family's historical contributions to India's freedom struggle, questioning the logic behind such threats in a nation known for its harmony.
