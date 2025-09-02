Seven Arrested in Shocking Kinnikambla Assault Case

In a disturbing development, authorities have arrested seven individuals connected to the alleged rape of a junior college student near Kinnikambla in Gurupura Kaikamba, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The investigation uncovered that the victim initially met one of the accused through Instagram approximately two months prior. Their digital acquaintanceship eventually evolved into a relationship, culminating in the alleged crime.

The incident unfolded on June 29, when Karthik reportedly coaxed the minor, transporting her to lunch at a Valachil hotel before taking her to a wooded area near Adyar Falls, where he and another associate assaulted her.

