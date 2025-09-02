Left Menu

Seven Arrested in Shocking Kinnikambla Assault Case

Seven individuals have been detained in relation to the rape of a junior college student near Kinnikambla. The victim met one of the accused on Instagram, which led to the crime. The suspects are charged under the POCSO Act and Information Technology Act and are in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:38 IST
In a disturbing development, authorities have arrested seven individuals connected to the alleged rape of a junior college student near Kinnikambla in Gurupura Kaikamba, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The investigation uncovered that the victim initially met one of the accused through Instagram approximately two months prior. Their digital acquaintanceship eventually evolved into a relationship, culminating in the alleged crime.

The incident unfolded on June 29, when Karthik reportedly coaxed the minor, transporting her to lunch at a Valachil hotel before taking her to a wooded area near Adyar Falls, where he and another associate assaulted her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

