TMC Councillor's Viral Squat Apology Sparks Controversy

A TMC councillor in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, has stirred controversy with a viral video featuring him doing squats while holding his ears—a gesture of atonement. The video was an apology for the perceived complicity and silence of his party leaders in a controversial school recruitment scam.

Parthsarathi Maiti, both a lawyer and councillor for Tamluk Municipality's Ward No. 10, accuses local TMC leaders of facilitating illegal appointments of unqualified teachers in 2016. This comes after the Supreme Court annulled nearly 26,000 appointments due to irregularities in the process. Maiti's video critiques the muted response from TMC regarding the issue.

The video drew reactions across the political spectrum. BJP figures dismissed it as attention-seeking, while TMC attempted to distance itself from Maiti's claims, labeling his actions as irresponsible. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and allegations of wrongdoing in West Bengal's political landscape.