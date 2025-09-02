CBI Cracks Down on Corruption: Ordnance Factory Scandal Unveiled

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charges against Deepak Lamba, the former deputy general manager of Ordnance Factory Ambajhari in Nagpur, for allegedly favoring a private firm owned by his cousin when awarding contracts. The firm, Automation Engineering and Industrial Services, is owned by Mohit Tholia, who has also been named in the case.

CBI investigations revealed that Lamba allegedly facilitated the firm's establishment in July 2022, listing his cousin Tholia as the proprietor. Just four months post-establishment, the company secured a significant tender worth Rs 1.71 crore for machining forged steel components, which Lamba allegedly orchestrated through his control over relevant specifications.

Further checks revealed alleged financial transactions between Lamba, his family, and the firm, pointing to potential misappropriation of government funds. The Chief Vigilance Officer's complaint from Yantra India Ltd highlighted forgery in experience certifications by the firm to win contracts. Subsequently, Lamba was transferred amidst ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)