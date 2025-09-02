Missile Dispute Stalls Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks
Negotiations between Iran and the United States remain in limbo due to U.S. demands for limitations on Iran's missile program. A senior Iranian official has highlighted these demands as a stumbling block for talks. Western nations fear Iran's nuclear program could lead to atomic weapons development.
Talks between the United States and Iran regarding nuclear negotiations face obstacles as the U.S. insists on missile program limitations, a demand Tehran sees as prohibitive, a senior Iranian official revealed.
In June, a sixth round of talks was halted following a 12-day conflict that saw U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, prompting missile retaliation from Iran. Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, condemned the U.S. position, claiming it obstructs productive dialogue.
The E3—France, Germany, and Britain—have activated a "snapback mechanism," potentially reinstating U.N. sanctions if Iran does not resume negotiations on more agreeable terms.
