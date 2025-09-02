Left Menu

Unity in Crisis: AAP's Major Contribution to Flood Relief in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and MPs, led by Arvind Kejriwal, are donating one month's salary to assist flood-stricken Punjab. The floods, caused by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, severely impacted multiple districts. Kejriwal appealed for cross-party support and emphasized Punjab's historical resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:34 IST
Unity in Crisis: AAP's Major Contribution to Flood Relief in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that MLAs and MPs from his party will donate their salaries to aid the flood-devastated Punjab. This initiative aims to support those affected by the severe flooding caused by overflowing rivers in the region.

Punjab faces a harsh flood crisis triggered by heavy rainfall in northern regions such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have overflowed, severely impacting villages in districts like Pathankot and Amritsar. The situation has been termed as unprecedented by Kejriwal.

In a fervent appeal, Kejriwal called upon all political factions to unite beyond political boundaries to extend aid to Punjab. He emphasized Punjab's historical significance as a bulwark for the nation. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP members are actively providing essential services to those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025