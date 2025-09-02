Unity in Crisis: AAP's Major Contribution to Flood Relief in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and MPs, led by Arvind Kejriwal, are donating one month's salary to assist flood-stricken Punjab. The floods, caused by heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, severely impacted multiple districts. Kejriwal appealed for cross-party support and emphasized Punjab's historical resilience.
The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that MLAs and MPs from his party will donate their salaries to aid the flood-devastated Punjab. This initiative aims to support those affected by the severe flooding caused by overflowing rivers in the region.
Punjab faces a harsh flood crisis triggered by heavy rainfall in northern regions such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers have overflowed, severely impacting villages in districts like Pathankot and Amritsar. The situation has been termed as unprecedented by Kejriwal.
In a fervent appeal, Kejriwal called upon all political factions to unite beyond political boundaries to extend aid to Punjab. He emphasized Punjab's historical significance as a bulwark for the nation. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP members are actively providing essential services to those in need.
