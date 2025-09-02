Left Menu

Judicial Block: Trump’s Military Deployment Halted in California

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's administration from deploying the military to assist crime-fighting efforts in California. The ruling cites a breach of the Posse Comitatus Act, skewing executive power dynamics and potentially fueling civil tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:59 IST
Judge

A federal judge has blocked President Trump's bid to use military forces in California to combat crime, citing the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts domestic military deployment. This decision represents a significant setback for Trump's ongoing efforts to expand military roles within U.S. borders.

The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, follows the June deployment of thousands of National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, an action deemed to overstep legal boundaries. The administration's intent to extend military presence to other cities, such as Chicago, was a factor in Breyer's decision.

Governor Gavin Newsom lauded the injunction, claiming it ensured accountability against Trump's militarization approach. The Trump administration is expected to appeal, while the ruling remains specific to California. Crime rates in cities like Washington and Chicago, referenced by Trump for military intervention, have been reportedly declining post-pandemic.

