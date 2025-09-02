Kolkata Traffic Tangle: Army Truck's Reckless Maneuver Sparks Controversy
Kolkata Police intercepted an army truck for alleged reckless driving near Writers' Buildings. The incident follows political tension after the army dismantled a TMC protest stage. A case was filed against the army driver under the Motor Vehicles Act. Army officials denied wrongdoing, insisting traffic rules were followed.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Kolkata Police stopped an army truck accused of reckless driving near the city's landmark Writers' Buildings. The event stirred controversy, happening just a day after army personnel dismantled a Trinamool Congress protest stage, escalating political tensions.
A senior officer reported that the truck was moving at a speed that posed a potential threat. It narrowly missed a collision with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle. A case has since been filed against the driver under the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.
Despite army officials asserting their adherence to traffic rules, the Kolkata Police remain firm on prosecuting the driver to ensure road safety and uphold traffic regulations, emphasizing that this incident shouldn't be seen as a conflict between military and police forces.
