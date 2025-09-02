Bareilly Madrassa Under Scrutiny: Alleged Conversion Racket Uncovered
An unregistered madrassa in Bareilly is under investigation for allegedly funding a forced conversion racket. Run by Abdul Majeed, the madrassa was reportedly used as a front for illegal activities. The network spanned multiple states, collecting donations under false pretenses. Legal action and investigations are ongoing.
An unregistered madrassa in Bareilly has become the focal point of a major investigation into an alleged forced conversion racket.
The police, led by Superintendent Anshika Verma, have alleged that the institution, run by Abdul Majeed, was a facade for illegal conversions, extending across 14 states.
Investigators uncovered financial irregularities, including 21 bank accounts and over Rs 13 lakh in suspicious transactions, highlighting a far-reaching network. Legal proceedings are currently in progress.
