Bareilly Madrassa Under Scrutiny: Alleged Conversion Racket Uncovered

An unregistered madrassa in Bareilly is under investigation for allegedly funding a forced conversion racket. Run by Abdul Majeed, the madrassa was reportedly used as a front for illegal activities. The network spanned multiple states, collecting donations under false pretenses. Legal action and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unregistered madrassa in Bareilly has become the focal point of a major investigation into an alleged forced conversion racket.

The police, led by Superintendent Anshika Verma, have alleged that the institution, run by Abdul Majeed, was a facade for illegal conversions, extending across 14 states.

Investigators uncovered financial irregularities, including 21 bank accounts and over Rs 13 lakh in suspicious transactions, highlighting a far-reaching network. Legal proceedings are currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

