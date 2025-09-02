Bareilly Madrassa Under Scrutiny: Alleged Conversion Racket Uncovered

An unregistered madrassa in Bareilly has become the focal point of a major investigation into an alleged forced conversion racket.

The police, led by Superintendent Anshika Verma, have alleged that the institution, run by Abdul Majeed, was a facade for illegal conversions, extending across 14 states.

Investigators uncovered financial irregularities, including 21 bank accounts and over Rs 13 lakh in suspicious transactions, highlighting a far-reaching network. Legal proceedings are currently in progress.

