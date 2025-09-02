Tragic Boating Accident Claims Three Lives in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, three young men drowned after their boat capsized in Shakri Lake on Tuesday evening. The police confirmed that the accident involved a municipal boat used without supervision.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivam Verma identified two of the victims as Pappu Chavda, 18, and Vishal Chavda, 21. The identity of the third victim remains unknown. The incident unfolded as the trio sought adventure by venturing deep into the lake.

Authorities recovered the bodies late in the evening, and post-mortem examinations have been scheduled. The mishap underscores the risks associated with unsupervised recreational activities.

