Left Menu

Tragic Boating Accident Claims Three Lives in Ahmedabad

Three young men drowned in Shakri Lake, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday evening when their boat capsized. Two victims, Pappu Chavda and Vishal Chavda, have been identified, while the third remains unidentified. The accident occurred during an unsupervised boating adventure in a municipal boat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:37 IST
Tragic Boating Accident Claims Three Lives in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Ahmedabad, three young men drowned after their boat capsized in Shakri Lake on Tuesday evening. The police confirmed that the accident involved a municipal boat used without supervision.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivam Verma identified two of the victims as Pappu Chavda, 18, and Vishal Chavda, 21. The identity of the third victim remains unknown. The incident unfolded as the trio sought adventure by venturing deep into the lake.

Authorities recovered the bodies late in the evening, and post-mortem examinations have been scheduled. The mishap underscores the risks associated with unsupervised recreational activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

 India
2
Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

 India
3
Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025