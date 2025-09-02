Harmony in Westminster: British Hindus Unite
The inaugural Action for Harmony event in the UK Parliament highlighted issues of concern for the British Hindu community. Hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma, the event gathered parliamentarians and Hindu community leaders to foster unity, address misconceptions, and promote the community’s representation in public discourse.
- United Kingdom
An umbrella organisation representing the British Hindu community held its inaugural event at the UK Parliament, focusing on community concerns.
Action for Harmony took place in the historic Churchill Room of the Palace of Westminster, hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma, bringing together lawmakers and Hindu community representatives.
Leaders Nitin Palan and Nilesh Solanki emphasised the importance of unity and ensuring the Hindu voice is heard in shaping Britain's future.
