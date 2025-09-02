Harmony in Westminster: British Hindus Unite

An umbrella organisation representing the British Hindu community held its inaugural event at the UK Parliament, focusing on community concerns.

Action for Harmony took place in the historic Churchill Room of the Palace of Westminster, hosted by Baroness Sandy Verma, bringing together lawmakers and Hindu community representatives.

Leaders Nitin Palan and Nilesh Solanki emphasised the importance of unity and ensuring the Hindu voice is heard in shaping Britain's future.

