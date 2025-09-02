Left Menu

Nagaland's Job Reservation Policy Under Scrutiny: A Call for Rational Reform

Naga People's Front MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu advocated for a data-driven review of Nagaland's job reservation policy. Despite supporting major tribes' demands for an evaluation, Nienu warned against agitation, urging that tribes no longer meeting criteria be excluded from backward quotas to ensure social justice and equality.

Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, a legislator from the Naga People's Front, has called on the Nagaland government to consider a rational and data-driven assessment of the state's job reservation policy. He cautioned that impulsive decisions or protests might exacerbate existing societal tensions.

During an assembly session, Azo referenced figures from the Personnel Information Management System and the Census of India, noting only minor discrepancies in tribal population figures due to factors such as deaths and new appointments. He voiced his support for the demand from five primary tribes for a review but opposed protests as a solution.

Azo outlined four recommendations, including a thorough analysis of tribal populations and department-wise employment data to ensure equitable representation. He highlighted disparities in existing quotas and stressed the need for a balanced, non-tribal-centric approach to amend the policy without escalating societal divisions.

