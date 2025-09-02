Maharashtra Government Upholds Maratha Quota Without Compromising Others

The Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has successfully addressed crucial demands from the Maratha community, ensuring their right to quota without impacting other reserved communities.

This announcement comes after activist Manoj Jarange ended a five-day fast in Mumbai. Shinde highlighted the state's dedication to resolving the Maratha quota issue, underscored by discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The implementation of the Hyderabad gazette makes it easier for Marathas to obtain a Kunbi caste certificate, facilitating their access to reservations in jobs and education. Shinde assured that legal scrutiny would support these decisions, with around 58 lakh Kunbi entries found and over 10 lakh certificates already issued.

