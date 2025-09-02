Haryana's Response to Torrential Rains: A Ministerial Overview

In response to the recent torrential rains, Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa has taken charge, directing officials to quickly assess the damage caused by the deluge across various parts of the state.

The minister visited Bhagana village in Hisar district to evaluate the waterlogging situation and was briefed on drainage arrangements. Officials have been instructed to finalize damage assessments and assure affected residents of compensations for their losses.

Authorities opened the floodgates of the Hathnikund barrage after a record discharge of 3,29,313 cusecs. The government has sounded alerts and is closely monitoring villages in the Yamuna's catchment areas, with officials urging residents to remain cautious as water levels continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)