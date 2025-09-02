Left Menu

Decade-Long Land Dispute Erupts in Legal Action Against Officials

An FIR has been filed after nine years against 17 individuals, including a former sub-divisional magistrate, in Etah district. The complaint involves allegations of property usurpation through a forged will. Officials allegedly colluded to transfer a woman’s inherited property to themselves. Legal proceedings are ongoing following court orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered following a decade-long legal battle against 17 individuals, including a former sub-divisional magistrate, in Etah district. The allegations involve property usurpation using a forged will.

The police lodged the case at Avagarh police station upon the chief judicial magistrate's directive. The complainant, Kanthshri, asserted that her father had rightfully bequeathed her agricultural land and a house, which were unlawfully taken.

The accused allegedly colluded with revenue officials to claim Kanthshri's ancestral property. Prominent officials implicated include then SDM Mahipal Singh and tehsildar B K Chatrapati. Investigations and legal procedures are underway.

