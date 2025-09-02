Left Menu

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde affirmed that the state government has effectively addressed the Maratha community's demands regarding the reservation. The government, while safeguarding other communities' quotas, has enacted the Hyderabad gazette, easing access to Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, and ensuring legal compliance and fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:04 IST
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has made significant strides in addressing the key demands of the Maratha community concerning reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday.

In his statement, following activist Manoj Jarange's end to his five-day hunger strike, Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the matter without disrupting the existing reservation quotas for other communities. Despite opposition efforts to destabilize the government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Shinde maintained a unified front in their approach.

The government has enacted the Hyderabad gazette, a major step in simplifying the process for Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, thereby facilitating their eligibility for reservation benefits. Highlights of these efforts include confirming 58 lakh entries of Kunbi records and issuing 10.35 lakh certificates, with Shinde stressing the legal soundness of these measures, which have been executed transparently, without backdoor negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

Global Financial Unease: Stocks Tumble as Bond Yields Soar

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

Sachin Pilot Condemns Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi

 India
3
Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

Himachal's Monsoon Fury: Landslides, Floods Disrupt Life

 India
4
Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu an...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025