Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

The Maharashtra government has made significant strides in addressing the key demands of the Maratha community concerning reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday.

In his statement, following activist Manoj Jarange's end to his five-day hunger strike, Shinde emphasized the government's commitment to resolving the matter without disrupting the existing reservation quotas for other communities. Despite opposition efforts to destabilize the government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Shinde maintained a unified front in their approach.

The government has enacted the Hyderabad gazette, a major step in simplifying the process for Marathas to obtain Kunbi caste certificates, thereby facilitating their eligibility for reservation benefits. Highlights of these efforts include confirming 58 lakh entries of Kunbi records and issuing 10.35 lakh certificates, with Shinde stressing the legal soundness of these measures, which have been executed transparently, without backdoor negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)