Military Lawyers Mobilized as Temporary Immigration Judges

In a significant move, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has sanctioned sending up to 600 military attorneys to the Justice Department. These lawyers will serve as temporary immigration judges, addressing the backlog in immigration courts.

The initial deployment will consist of groups of 150, comprising both military and civilian attorneys. According to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, mobilization efforts will commence 'as soon as practicable.'

The memo, dated August 27, outlines a timeline suggesting that the military is expected to have the first group of legal professionals identified by the following week, marking a rapid response to the current demand in immigration legal proceedings.