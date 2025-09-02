Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Riot Case

The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Tasleem Ahmed, involved in the 2020 riot conspiracy case, emphasizing that trial delay alone doesn't justify bail. The court highlighted the necessity of evaluating the merits of cases and noted accused delays in advancing arguments, impacting the incarcerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 23:41 IST
The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail application of Tasleem Ahmed, an accused in the February 2020 riots-related conspiracy case, citing that the delay in trial proceedings cannot solely justify the granting of bail. The court highlighted the need to consider the case's merits and the seriousness of allegations.

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar emphasized that bail should not be granted on long incarceration or trial delays unless there's a clear violation of fundamental rights. It was noted that some accused out on bail have delayed procedural charges, affecting those still in custody.

Explaining the decision, the bench remarked that although Ahmed completed his arguments on charges, he has not pressed for consideration of the case's substance. The court pointed out the systematic delay tactics employed by some accused, which infringe upon judicial proceedings, thereby denying bail based on trial delay alone.

