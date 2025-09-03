Tragedy Strikes Quetta: Deadly Bombing at Rally

In Quetta, Pakistan, tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when a bomb detonated, claiming the lives of 11 people. The blast occurred in the parking area during a rally meant to honor the anniversary of a nationalist leader's death.

According to government official Hamza Shafaat, the casualties were immediate and widespread, casting a shadow over the commemorative event organized that day.

Police official Athar Rasheed reported that early investigations suggest the incident is a suicide bombing. The local authorities are diligently pursuing leads to uncover the motives behind this brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)