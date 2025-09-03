Tragedy Strikes Quetta: Deadly Bombing at Rally
A bomb exploded in Quetta, Pakistan, killing 11 individuals during a rally marking a nationalist leader's death anniversary. Authorities suspect it to be a suicide attack. An investigation is ongoing.
In Quetta, Pakistan, tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when a bomb detonated, claiming the lives of 11 people. The blast occurred in the parking area during a rally meant to honor the anniversary of a nationalist leader's death.
According to government official Hamza Shafaat, the casualties were immediate and widespread, casting a shadow over the commemorative event organized that day.
Police official Athar Rasheed reported that early investigations suggest the incident is a suicide bombing. The local authorities are diligently pursuing leads to uncover the motives behind this brutal attack.
