Tragedy Strikes Quetta: Deadly Bombing at Rally

A bomb exploded in Quetta, Pakistan, killing 11 individuals during a rally marking a nationalist leader's death anniversary. Authorities suspect it to be a suicide attack. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Quetta, Pakistan, tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when a bomb detonated, claiming the lives of 11 people. The blast occurred in the parking area during a rally meant to honor the anniversary of a nationalist leader's death.

According to government official Hamza Shafaat, the casualties were immediate and widespread, casting a shadow over the commemorative event organized that day.

Police official Athar Rasheed reported that early investigations suggest the incident is a suicide bombing. The local authorities are diligently pursuing leads to uncover the motives behind this brutal attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

