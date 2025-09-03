Left Menu

Historic Conviction: Bolivian Court Sentences Spanish Jesuit Priests for Concealing Abuse

Two elderly Spanish Jesuit priests in Bolivia were sentenced to a year in prison for covering up child sex abuse by a colleague. This marks Bolivia's first successful prosecution of high-ranking Jesuit members related to such cases. The case emerged from a diary revealing decades of abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:42 IST
Historic Conviction: Bolivian Court Sentences Spanish Jesuit Priests for Concealing Abuse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision on Tuesday, a Bolivian court sentenced two elderly Spanish Jesuit priests to one year each in prison for concealing decades-long child sex abuse by a fellow priest.

Marcos Recolons, 81, and Ramon Alaix, 83, were convicted, marking Bolivia's first successful prosecution against prominent Catholic Jesuit figures involved in covering up abuse cases. Prosecutors revealed that the priests led the Jesuit order during the abuse period and did not report their colleague Alfonso Pedrajas, allowing continued contact with children.

The case came to national attention in 2023 after a diary belonging to Pedrajas, who passed away in 2009, was published. It detailed abuse of at least 85 minors, predominantly indigenous students, from 1972 to 2000, igniting global outrage and renewed scrutiny over the Church's handling of abuse cases in Latin America.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
3
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025