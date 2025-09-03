Left Menu

Security Forces Foil Major Terror Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a significant terror attempt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, six soldiers and five terrorists were killed as security forces thwarted an attack on the Federal Constabulary headquarters. The attackers aimed to breach by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle, causing casualties and wall damages, but were neutralized swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:51 IST
Security Forces Foil Major Terror Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Six soldiers and five terrorists were killed during a thwarted terror attack on the paramilitary headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, according to the Pakistani army.

The incident occurred when insurgents from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security perimeter with an explosive vehicle. Despite causing partial wall collapse and injuring three civilians, security forces quickly neutralized the threat, the military said.

Security personnel engaged all five attackers with precision, but six soldiers also lost their lives in the conflict. This attack underscores the increasing terror threats in the region, following the TTP's vow to escalate attacks after ending its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

Trump's Plan to Send Troops to Chicago Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

Trump's Bold Move: Space Command Headquarters to Alabama

 United States
3
Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

Judge Orders Google to Share Data, Sparking Online Search Competition

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

Wall Street Wobbles Under Bond Market Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025