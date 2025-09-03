Security Forces Foil Major Terror Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Six soldiers and five terrorists were killed during a thwarted terror attack on the paramilitary headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district, according to the Pakistani army.

The incident occurred when insurgents from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security perimeter with an explosive vehicle. Despite causing partial wall collapse and injuring three civilians, security forces quickly neutralized the threat, the military said.

Security personnel engaged all five attackers with precision, but six soldiers also lost their lives in the conflict. This attack underscores the increasing terror threats in the region, following the TTP's vow to escalate attacks after ending its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.