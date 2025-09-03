School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indonesia

A significant food poisoning incident in Indonesia's western Bengkulu Province has sickened around 400 children, a consequence linked to President Prabowo Subianto's free school meals initiative.

The programme, launched in January to provide meals to children and pregnant women, has faced numerous challenges, primarily concerning food safety.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the latest outbreak, temporarily shutting down the implicated kitchen as they assess sanitary conditions, amid plans to expand the programme nationwide.