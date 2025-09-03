Left Menu

School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indonesia

A mass food poisoning incident has affected around 400 children in Indonesia's Bengkulu Province, linked to President Prabowo Subianto's free school meals programme. An investigation is underway while operations at the implicated kitchen are suspended, aiming to prevent future outbreaks as the programme expands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 05:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant food poisoning incident in Indonesia's western Bengkulu Province has sickened around 400 children, a consequence linked to President Prabowo Subianto's free school meals initiative.

The programme, launched in January to provide meals to children and pregnant women, has faced numerous challenges, primarily concerning food safety.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the latest outbreak, temporarily shutting down the implicated kitchen as they assess sanitary conditions, amid plans to expand the programme nationwide.

