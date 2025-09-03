International Leaders Gather in Beijing for Monumental Military Parade
Global attention was drawn to China as a myriad of international leaders attended a grand military parade in Beijing. Spearheaded by China's President Xi Jinping, the event underscores China's aspirations to position itself as a key player in a post-U.S. global landscape, with high-profile attendees including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
China demonstrated its burgeoning influence on the world stage as numerous foreign dignitaries attended an expansive military parade in Beijing. Led by President Xi Jinping, the showcase aimed to cement China's role as a pivotal force in the global order beyond U.S. dominance.
Key figures at the event included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, alongside leaders from Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and other nations, reflecting China's expanding geopolitical alliances.
The parade highlights a shift in international dynamics, with President Xi using the occasion to project China's growing power and to foster stronger ties with participating countries, promoting a collaborative future underpinned by China's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping's Grand Display: A Parade of Power and Diplomacy
Xi Jinping's Grand Parade Signals New Global Order
Xi Jinping's Parade: A Spectacle of Power and Diplomacy
China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Forge Stronger Ties Amid U.S. Challenges