China demonstrated its burgeoning influence on the world stage as numerous foreign dignitaries attended an expansive military parade in Beijing. Led by President Xi Jinping, the showcase aimed to cement China's role as a pivotal force in the global order beyond U.S. dominance.

Key figures at the event included Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, alongside leaders from Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, and other nations, reflecting China's expanding geopolitical alliances.

The parade highlights a shift in international dynamics, with President Xi using the occasion to project China's growing power and to foster stronger ties with participating countries, promoting a collaborative future underpinned by China's leadership.

