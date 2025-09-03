Mumbai's Maratha Movement: Cleanup After the Quota Protest
In the wake of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, civic workers toiled overnight to clean up garbage left by protesters. Despite some attempts to distribute leftover food and water, large quantities remained. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ensured roads and areas were tidied up post-haste.
Following the conclusion of a five-day protest led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, civic personnel worked through the night to clear garbage, food items, and mineral water bottles left behind.
Despite efforts by some activists to distribute leftover food to local residents, a large amount still remained at the protest site into the late evening. Heaps of mineral water bottles were collected to be given to patients at government hospitals.
While the area around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus appeared cleaner on Tuesday, thanks to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's cleanup effort, remnants of the protest's debris continued to linger.
