Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes Public Hearing Amid Security Boost

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reinstated her Jan Sunwai public hearings, conducting the session with enhanced security at her camp office on Wednesday morning. This comes after an incident where she was attacked during a previous session.

The programme commenced at 8 am, attracting citizens from various city regions, who presented their issues and asked for assistance from the chief minister. Gupta, seated and equipped with a microphone, listened to each participant in a carefully organized setup.

The event was safeguarded by police officers and female security personnel forming a protective circle around the chief minister. Metal detectors and CCTV surveillance were employed to prevent any untoward occurrences. The chief minister declared plans for such sessions across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)