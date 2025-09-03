Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

A federal appeals court has ruled against President Trump's move to use the Alien Enemies Act for accelerating deportations of Venezuelan gang members. Citing this as an improper wartime statute application, the panel's decision may head to the US Supreme Court for a final judgement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:41 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot use an 18th-century wartime law to expedite the deportations of individuals linked to a Venezuelan gang. This decision represents a significant halt to a key Trump administration policy that will likely reach the US Supreme Court.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel, known for its conservative leanings, upheld in a 2-1 decision the arguments of immigrant rights lawyers, stating that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is not applicable to modern gangs like Tren de Aragua. The ACLU's Lee Gelernt said, "The Trump administration's wartime statute invocation was rightfully denied," emphasizing the importance of court oversight in declaring emergencies.

The administration had deported individuals identified as Tren de Aragua members to a prison in El Salvador, arguing that US courts lacked jurisdiction to release them. Previously, the Alien Enemies Act was employed during the War of 1812 and the World Wars. An appeal to this decision could reach the Supreme Court for a definitive verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin and Kim's Bilateral Exchange: A Pivotal Meeting in Beijing

Putin and Kim's Bilateral Exchange: A Pivotal Meeting in Beijing

 Russia
2
India: From Oil Wells to Digital Diamonds

India: From Oil Wells to Digital Diamonds

 India
3
GST Overhaul: India Set to Simplify Tax Structure with Two-Slab Reform

GST Overhaul: India Set to Simplify Tax Structure with Two-Slab Reform

 India
4
Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali

Tragic Leopard Attack Claims Life of Young Boy in Ramdas Wali

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025