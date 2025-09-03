Court Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

A federal appeals court panel ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump cannot use an 18th-century wartime law to expedite the deportations of individuals linked to a Venezuelan gang. This decision represents a significant halt to a key Trump administration policy that will likely reach the US Supreme Court.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals panel, known for its conservative leanings, upheld in a 2-1 decision the arguments of immigrant rights lawyers, stating that the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is not applicable to modern gangs like Tren de Aragua. The ACLU's Lee Gelernt said, "The Trump administration's wartime statute invocation was rightfully denied," emphasizing the importance of court oversight in declaring emergencies.

The administration had deported individuals identified as Tren de Aragua members to a prison in El Salvador, arguing that US courts lacked jurisdiction to release them. Previously, the Alien Enemies Act was employed during the War of 1812 and the World Wars. An appeal to this decision could reach the Supreme Court for a definitive verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)