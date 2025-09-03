Government Pushes Job Growth with Waikato Employment Event and MSD Initiatives

The Government has renewed its commitment to boosting employment and reducing long-term welfare dependence with a continuation of regional employment events. Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston recently joined around 36 employers and stakeholders in Hamilton to highlight job opportunities, build cross-sector partnerships, and reinforce the importance of the Government’s Going for Growth strategy.

Strengthening Employer Partnerships

Minister Upston praised the efforts of the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) in connecting jobseekers with employers, noting that such events serve as vital platforms for collaboration.

“It was great to attend this event, acknowledge the commitment of MSD, and recognise the partnership with local employers,” she said. “These events are about people, about maximising the potential of Kiwis, and about raising their earning power while ensuring businesses can access the workforce they need to thrive globally.”

The Waikato event encouraged employers to consider investing in their communities by employing or training MSD clients, while also giving businesses insights into how MSD programmes and services can directly support them.

Government’s Employment Goals

At the heart of the Going for Growth strategy is an ambitious target: reducing the number of people on the Jobseeker Benefit by 50,000 by 2030. Minister Upston stressed that achieving this milestone requires collective effort.

“We know we can’t do it alone. We need support from the community, employers, and training organisations to succeed,” she said.

Progress in the Waikato Region

Recent data shows tangible progress. Nationally, work exits are up 11 percent compared with the same time last year, and in Hamilton specifically, work exits rose 23 percent in July 2025 compared to July 2024. Minister Upston credited MSD’s proactive engagement with both jobseekers and employers for driving these improvements.

New and Expanded Support Initiatives

The Government is rolling out several initiatives aimed at breaking down barriers to work and helping people into sustainable employment:

Phone-Based Employment Case Management – Up to 10,000 clients are now supported through early intervention services, providing tailored guidance to keep them engaged and job-ready.

Regular Work Seminars and a Traffic Light System – Designed to help beneficiaries stay on track with obligations while receiving targeted support.

Relocate for Work Support Payment – A new scheme to help people move to areas where jobs are available, reducing geographical barriers to employment.

These programmes, Minister Upston said, are part of a wider effort to ensure beneficiaries—especially young people—find jobs faster, leading to better outcomes for families, communities, and the economy.

Employment Beyond Income

The Minister emphasized that work is more than just a paycheck—it is about restoring dignity, independence, and community connection.

“Work gives people a sense of purpose, independence, and connectedness,” she said. “It leads to a better future and helps families break out of the cycle of intergenerational welfare dependence.”

Looking Ahead

MSD will continue to host regional employment events across the country, bringing together employers, providers, and community organisations to better understand workforce needs and challenges. The Government hopes these initiatives will drive long-term employment growth, reduce welfare reliance, and strengthen New Zealand’s economy.