Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues
Police have charged five Yadu Sugar Mill officials, including Kunal Yadav, son of former MP D P Yadav, with failing to pay over Rs 30 crore owed to sugarcane farmers in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. Despite repeated warnings, the mill did not clear dues, prompting legal action.
- Country:
- India
A legal case has been filed against five officials from Yadu Sugar Mill, including Kunal Yadav, son of ex-MP D P Yadav, for allegedly neglecting to pay over Rs 30 crore owed to sugarcane farmers in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, according to authorities.
The complaint was lodged by Bisouli Sugarcane Development Committee secretary Rajeev Kumar Singh, naming Kunal Yadav, managing director Suraj Yadav, nominee Suresh Chandra Johri, unit head D P Singh, and senior general manager Brajesh Sharma. The mill commenced operations on November 11, 2024, with dues of Rs 95.18 crore owed to farmers for sugarcane supplied, but Rs 30.91 crore remains unpaid.
Despite notices from the deputy sugar commissioner, the mill allegedly ignored payment demands, leading to an FIR for cheating and economic exploitation. Bisouli SDM Rashi Krishna confirmed the FIR, stating that actions will be taken according to legal protocols, while SHO Harendra Singh warned that arrests could ensue if payments are not settled.
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Municipal Corporations Launch Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive
Uttar Pradesh's New Electronics Policy: A Boost to India's Manufacturing Landscape
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Higher Education with New University Posts
Uttar Pradesh Enhances Outsourcing Employee Benefits with New Cabinet Approval
Stamp Duty Relief Boosts Property Settlement in Uttar Pradesh